Damian Priest badly injured on SmackDown; receives a message from WWE star

WWE SmackDown this week was rough for Damian Priest, who came out of it injured. He suffered a horrific beatdown at the hands of his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Drew McIntyre.

The two got into a massive brawl during SmackDown, which ended with The Scottish Warrior gouging Priest's eyes. He proceeded to hit a Future Shock DDT on the steel steps before ripping his opponent's cross necklace off and taking it with him.

This came after McIntyre announced that his eye had recovered from a previous beatdown from Damian Priest, stating that he was 100% cleared. As he returned backstage, he left another message for The Punisher while holding up the necklace. The former WWE Champion has posted the clip on social media as well.

"100% cleared is 100% f**ked. This is mine now," said Drew McIntyre.

The two will face each other in a Sin City Street Fight, which is apt as WrestleMania 41 is taking place in Las Vegas. If their last two confrontations on SmackDown are any indication, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will have one of the most extreme matches in recent 'Mania history. It will be interesting to see how their match goes.

Will Priest get revenge at WrestleMania 41, or will McIntyre stand tall to end their feud? Leave your predictions using the Discuss button!

