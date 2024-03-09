Damian Priest breaks character to send heartfelt message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest usually has a funny take on things on his social media. He recently broke character to send a heartfelt message ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be quite a newsworthy show. Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear tonight to answer The Bloodline's WrestleMania challenge. While Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions and can appear on either brand, Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last July and has a few more months remaining to cash in the MITB contract for a title match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the Friday night show, The Archer of Infamy took to his X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message to fans. Damian Priest noted that there were people who love him no matter what and stated that he was thinking of them in his post.

"We can be good. We can be bad 😏. But those that love us regardless, we need to love them 10x more. They're the best of us. Today I'm thinking of my love for those that love me somehow. (Stay bad 😉)", he wrote.

Judgment Day member claims Damian Priest is ready to replace Roman Reigns in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley thinks very highly of her stablemate and recently claimed that he could take Roman Reigns' spot in the company.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 27-year-old Aussie superstar stated that Priest is capable of winning whatever title he wants. She also suggested that Damian Priest could take The Tribal Chief's spot if he wanted to.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

Some in the WWE Universe believe that Damian Priest should cash in on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the star on The Road to WrestleMania.

