WWE fans believe Damian Priest should cash in on another major champion on RAW

Damian Priest shocked fans at Money in the Bank in London last year when he pulled off the victory and became Mr. MITB. Seven months and a few failed cash-in attempts later, fans are convinced that Priest should use the contract on a different champion on WWE RAW.

Gunther will be celebrating a milestone moment on tonight's episode of RAW at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been Intercontinental Champion for 600 days and could break the record for combined reigns in less than a month.

The Ring General has proven over his reign that he could be the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He defended the title against the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, The Miz and Kofi Kingston.

As Gunther prepares to celebrate the achievement, WWE fans had an idea to have Damian Priest cash in on the Intercontinental Championship over the World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.

"Priest should cash in on him lol better than losing his cash in on Seth or Roman," one fan wrote.

This fan seemingly agrees with the idea:

"Priest can cash in for GUNTHER'S IC! Priest is NOT Heavyweight title talent at the moment… but he definitely could hold the IC!"

Another fan had the same idea but in a different event:

"Cash in on Gunther at WrestleMania."

Here are other reactions relating to Damian Priest cashing in on Gunther:

Other fans are not interested in the cash-in and suggested other ideas for The Ring General:

For fans who thought that Priest should cash in on Gunther at Elimination Chamber, it won't be happening. The Ring General is not allowed to travel to Australia due to visa issues, as per The Wrestling Observer.

Damian Priest came up with 'Mami' for Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day has been the most dominating group in WWE over the past year, led by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Ripley has used "Mami" as a nickname since their feud with Rey Mysterio, a play on Eddie Guerrero's "I'm your Papi" catchphrase.

In an interview with Sam Roberts on the NotSamWrestling podcast, Ripley revealed that it was Señor Money in the Bank who came up with the nickname.

"I got told I couldn't be Papi, so Priest was like, 'Well, you're Mami.' I was like, 'Damn straight, I'm Mami. We're going to roll with that.' The Mami thing makes me feel comfortable. I just go out there and I'm a child version of myself. I go out there, have fun, do little menace things, make fun of people." [H/T Fightful]

What should be the course for Damian Priest and his Money in the Bank briefcase? Share your answers below.

