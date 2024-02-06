Gunther won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Ricochet to win the title. The Ring General is now the longest reigning IC Champion of all time and recently also passed 600 days as the champion.

The Austrian star last defended his title against The New Day's Kofi Kingston last week on RAW after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Gunther will celebrate reaching 600 days as the Intercontinental champion, and WWE could have a superstar crash his celebration to set up The Ring General's next feud.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five possible stars who could target GUNTHER tonight.

#5. Andrade sets sight on gold after WWE return

Andrade was released by WWE in March 2021, a couple of months after he had requested his release from the company.

The former United States Champion headed to AEW in the summer of 2021 and spent over two years in Tony Khan's promotion before returning to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble match last month.

On last week's episode of RAW, El Idolo officially signed with the red brand in a segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

WWE may have Andrade go after Gunther tonight to start a solid mid-card feud. This would also give the Intercontinental Champion a fresh face to go head-to-head with.

#4. Jey Uso's long-awaited push in WWE finally starts

Jey Uso has been one of the top WWE Superstars since 2020. He is the only star to pin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since December 2019 and was also an integral part of The Bloodline storyline on SmackDown.

After parting ways with his family, Main Event Jey Uso joined RAW last year and has been one of the most popular names on the red brand since then.

Many fans on social media platforms have advocated for a push for Uso since his babyface turn. They also feel he is the right guy to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

There is a possibility that he interrupts Gunther tonight to set up a feud between them on the road to WrestleMania XL.

#3. Bronson Reed goes after Gunther again

Bronson Reed is a name who is familiar with Gunther as the two men faced on an episode of RAW in October 2023, with The Ring General coming out on top to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event coming up later this month, the company could push Reed since the PLE is taking place in the latter's home country, Australia. The former NJPW star could interrupt Gunther tonight and challenge him for the title next week on RAW.

Since Gunther can't compete outside the USA due to residency regulations, WWE could possibly put the title on Branson before the event. Reed could then defend the title inside an Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

#2. Bron Breakker joins WWE RAW to go after a former foe

Bron Breakker was one of the top names from NXT to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. He put on an impressive showing as he eliminated Finn Balor, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, and Omos.

On last week's episode of the red brand, the former NXT Champion being called up to the main roster was teased when RAW General Manager Adam Pearce signed Andrade to the brand. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis later teased that he would sign Breakker to the blue brand.

Breakker could be in line for a fast push on the main roster, and crashing Gunther's celebration tonight would be an excellent way to set it up.

He could interrupt Gunther's party with his own celebration as he won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Baron Corbin on last night's NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

#1. Sheamus returns to continue his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus has undoubtedly been Gunther's greatest rival in WWE.

The two stars had a classic match at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. They then ran it back on an episode of SmackDown in October 2022. Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship on both occasions.

The two men then crossed paths in a Triple-Threat match, which involved Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 last year, and the ending to the bout once again saw Gunther coming out on top.

Sheamus was last seen in the ring on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown and has been out of action since then due to an injury.

The Celtic Warrior has been teasing coming after Gunther for a while, which is why he could finally show up tonight to crash the Intercontinental Champion's celebration in pursuit of his first-ever Intercontinental Championship win.

