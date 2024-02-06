6 matches WWE could announce for Elimination Chamber on tonight's RAW

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, February 24.

After the fallout from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on last week's RAW and SmackDown, the company's focus will now shift towards Elimination Chamber, which will be the last PLE before WrestleMania XL.

So far, no matches have been announced for the show, but the company will likely make a couple of matches official for it tonight.

Now, let's take a look at six possible matches WWE could announce for Elimination Chamber on tonight's episode of RAW.

#6. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax - Women's World Championship match

On last week's episode of RAW, 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Bayley came out to celebrate her victory, but she was interrupted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

However, The Eradicator's interruption did not last long as she was attacked by Nia Jax, who took her out with an Annihilator. The Irresistible Force told Bayley that she could pick someone else to face at WrestleMania because Ripley would not make it to the event.

This clearly means that Jax wants a title match against Ripley, and the two women will likely go head-to-head for it at Elimination Chamber later this month.

Ripley will definitely come for payback against Jax on tonight's episode of RAW.

#5. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bron Breakker entered the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and put on an impressive performance as he eliminated Finn Balor, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, and a returning Omos.

Surprisingly, The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio eliminated the former NXT Champion from the match.

On last week's episode of RAW, Breakker being called up to the main roster was teased when WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce signed Andrade to the brand.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis teased that he would sign Breakker to the blue brand after a phone call with him.

Breaker, who won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT Vengeance Day last night, is still not assigned a brand on the main roster, so there is a possibility that Pearce convinces him to join RAW.

In a post-Royal Rumble interview backstage, Breakker stated that he is not done with The Judgment Day, so he could show up on RAW tonight to set up a match with Mysterio at Elimination Chamber.

Rumors have surfaced online in the last week that Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the Men's Royal Rumble match. In addition, The Beast Incarnate was also reportedly scheduled to face Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber, but that will not be the case anymore.

#4. Gunther (c) vs. Andrade - WWE Intercontinental Championship match

After defeating Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship again, Gunther will celebrate crossing 600 days as the IC Champion on tonight's episode of RAW.

There is a possibility that he may be interrupted by another superstar, and that may turn out to be the returning Andrade.

Fans would want to see Andrade on their screens after El Idolo being away from WWE for almost three years.

Setting up Andrade vs. Gunther at Elimination Chamber would also allow WWE to catch the interest of fans who are into hard-hitting pro wrestling matches.

#3. Women's Elimination Chamber match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley chose IYO SKY as her opponent at WrestleMania XL for the WWE Women's Championship.

The company has to determine a WrestleMania opponent for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley now, and it will likely announce an Elimination Chamber match to find out her opponent at The Show of Shows.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may announce qualification bouts for the Women's Elimination Chamber match or directly reveal the participants.

Becky Lynch, who will probably challenge Ripley at The Show of Shows, will most likely be a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Another name who will likely be a part of it will be Liv Morgan, who was the runner-up of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

Indi Hartwell could also get an entry into the match as she is from Australia, and WWE would want some stars from the host country to be a part of the show.

Other names like Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Natalya could also enter the match.

#2. Men's Elimination Chamber match

The Men's Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania XL will likely be announced tonight.

WWE could do something unusual and have Cody Rhodes put his WrestleMania spot on the line in the match, but that would cause more frustration among the fans, so that seems unlikely.

CM Punk was expected to win the match before his injury, but Drew McIntyre will most likely replace him in the bout.

Other names like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Bronson Reed, who is from Australia, could also be a part of the match.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Cody Rhodes announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that he will come after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania.

The Rock showing up at the end of SmackDown further confirmed that WWE will likely have The Tribal Chief defend his title against The Great One at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

With top stars like Seth Rollins and CM Punk out of action due to injuries, WWE may have Reigns compete at Elimination Chamber and put his title on the line against Rhodes, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner.

The American Nightmare is set to compete in a Bull Rope match against Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of RAW. He may announce that he will face Reigns at Elimination Chamber after the bout.

