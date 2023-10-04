Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during a massive title match at Fastlane 2023, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently pitched the idea of Damian Priest cashing in his coveted MITB contract during Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's match at Fastlane 2023.

Nakamura will take on Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match at the October 7th premium live event. Though it hasn't been teased in recent weeks, there's always the possibility of Priest running down during or after the bout to cash in his MITB briefcase.

Moreover, The Archer of Infamy will already be at the arena to defend Undisputed Tag Team Titles with Finn Balor against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched the same. The veteran journalist stated that Damian Priest could appear while Nakamura was inching close to winning.

"Think of this. He (Shinsuke Nakamura) injures Seth Rollins' back. And he just about has him pinned and then Damian Priest cashes in," said Bill Apter. [From 02:32 to 02:41]

Recent reports on Damian Priest's future as Senor Money in the Bank

Priest won the MITB contract earlier this year despite not being the favorite heading into the ladder match. However, he's proven himself as a main event caliber performer and has consistently delivered at the top of the card.

A recent update on Priest is sure to please fans, as it was reported that WWE could "heavily" tease The Judgment Day member cashing in his MITB contract in December. Considering he rarely disappoints inside the ring or on the mic, The Archer of Infamy would make a great champion if WWE chose to put the strap on him.

