Damian Priest cashing in on major WWE champion soon would be a bad idea for one significant reason, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Damian Priest should not cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after the latter sustained an injury on WWE RAW.

Last Monday, The Visionary defended his World Heavyweight Title against Jinder Mahal. However, he sustained a significant knee injury during the fight that will reportedly take him out of action for several weeks.

According to recent reports, the company's plans for Rollins to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 remain unchanged. However, they could be if the 37-year-old had to undergo surgery. The Visionary is scheduled to address his status on the upcoming episode of red brand.

While discussing Rollins' injury on the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested to Matt Morgan that Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest could cash in his contract on The Visionary.

The wrestling veteran disagreed, claiming The Judgment Day member was not on the same level as Rollins and CM Punk.

"I'm not... I mean, do we... I love what he's [Damian Priest] doing but do we... I don't know. I don't know. He's a young talent. I don't wanna cr*p on him because he's still on his uprise, right? I just don't see him at the same level yet of Punk and Rollins. That's all," he said. [From 09:46 - 10:03]

Matt Morgan also stated that he believes a former WWE Champion could replace Seth Rollins in a title match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Damian Priest attempted to cash in last Monday on WWE RAW

Over the past few months, Damian Priest has made several attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. However, things never ended well for the Judgment Day member.

Last Monday on RAW, the 41-year-old seemingly planned to cash in as Rollins squared off against Jinder Mahal. Nevertheless, Drew McIntyre's interference apparently ruined his plans as the two exchanged blows.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.