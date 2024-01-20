38-year-old former WWE Champion replacing Seth Rollins in a title match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Drew McIntyre would be the best replacement for Seth Rollins in a potential WWE World Heavyweight Title match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since May 2023. Over the past several months, he overcame several challengers, including The Scottish Warrior. However, The Visionary recently sustained an injury during his title match against Jinder Mahal last Monday on RAW.

Although it was believed that Rollins would defend his title against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40, his injury jeopardized that potential match. According to recent reports, the company's plans for The World Heavyweight Champion to square off against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 remain unchanged. Nevertheless, they could be if Rollins is required to undergo surgery.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed the potential replacement for Rollins if he could not face Punk at WrestleMania 40. He claimed McIntyre would be the perfect choice. The Scottish Warrior and Punk even had a confrontation on RAW nearly two weeks ago.

"[If Seth is injured, put the title on Drew and have him face Punk] Now is a great opportunity that if unfortunately, Seth can't do it, why not go this route? It would help get something there for Drew that he really does need. Unfortunately, he can't be the winner in that match. It's obviously gotta be Punk. But, still, I think he stepped up big time. One of the biggest step-ups I've seen from a wrestler in quite a long time because that promo [with Punk] could have went any way," he said.

The veteran added:

"I thought it was better than Seth's promo [with Punk] if I'm being honest. And I loved Seth's promo versus Punk, I did. I really did think Drew's was better. It was more believable. (...) First, let's hope Seth is okay. I do wanna see that match-up versus Punk, Rollins versus Punk. If it can't go, then maybe yeah. Maybe it's Drew." [29:03 - 30:45]

Will Drew McIntyre re-sign with WWE?

Drew McIntyre's current WWE contract expires later this year. According to reports, he has yet to sign a new deal.

However, the newly-turned-heel RAW Superstar recently received a significant push on the red brand. Speaking on the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan and his co-host Glenn Rubenstein predicted that McIntyre would probably re-sign with WWE.

Drew McIntyre's refreshing change in character has been one of the most captivating parts of WWE RAW in recent months, it'll be interesting to see if he finally wins the world title he's been after.

