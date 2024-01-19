38-year-old former World Champion is re-signing with WWE; recent confrontation with top superstar proves it, believes Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Drew McIntyre has signed a new contract with WWE.

The Scottish Warrior is one of the top superstars on the main roster. The 38-year-old is a two-time WWE Champion. However, his contract was reportedly set to expire this year. Rumors suggested he has not signed a new deal with the Stamford-based company.

McIntyre recently turned from babyface to heel. He also received a significant push and challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship a few weeks ago on RAW. The former champion confronted CM Punk and Cody Rhodes over the past two weeks on the Red Brand.

During a recent episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan and his co-hosts Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein discussed McIntyre's status. Rubenstein suggested The Scottish Warrior was resigning from the Stamford-based company. He claimed he would not have received his current push if he had not. The wrestling veteran agreed.

"[Drew is resigning. They would not give Drew these opportunities if he was not with the company.] No, no, you're right. Yes," he said. [26:40 - 26:49]

Drew McIntyre should re-sign with WWE for four reasons. Check out the details here.

Drew McIntyre has declared for the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

In 2020, The Scottish Warrior entered the Men's Royal Rumble at number 16. He lasted over 34 minutes and eliminated six other competitors before winning the match.

McIntyre recently confirmed his participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. The 38-year-old had a confrontation with Cody Rhodes last Monday on RAW. After the show, The Scottish Warrior took to social media to send a message:

"I'm operating on a different level right now. I'm a big wrench in all your WrestleMania plans. I'm undeniable. I AM THE DA*N BUSINESS!"

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre should speak up to management, according to a wrestling veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here