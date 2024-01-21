Damian Priest, Natalya and many more WWE names react to Alexa Bliss' new look

Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus from WWE for almost a year after taking a break from the company following last year's Royal Rumble and later announcing that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss has since announced the arrival of her daughter Hendrix and has fully taken on the mother role, even sharing her new hair cut.

Bliss still looks amazing even though she has taken the color out of her hair that once linked her to the DC character Harley Quinn, and her recent Instagram update has shown that many WWE Superstars agree.

Damian Priest, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Tyson Kidd, Kayla Braxton, Ivy Nile, Drew Gulak, and Scrypts have all liked the post, with Natalya even commenting that she loves her new haircut.

Bliss' image is one of the best known in WWE and it will be interesting to see how that changes when she finally makes her long-overdue return.

Alexa Bliss changed her hair as part of her WWE hiatus earlier this week

Bliss shared an Instagram story to show her new haircut earlier this week, but it's only her most recent post that has allowed the locker room to react.

WWE is currently gearing up for Royal Rumble, a match that Bliss has been part of numerous times, but she isn't expected to be part of this year's. The former RAW Women's Champion only gave birth to her daughter almost two months ago and is now enjoying the time bonding with her child.

Carmella has ruled herself out as a surprise return in the match since she is currently struggling with a nerve issue in her foot, which happened while she was giving birth. Bliss herself hasn't addressed speculation that she could make her return in the match, but it's highly unlikely.

Ronda Rousey returned just four months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble in 2022, which is the fastest any female wrestler has returned to action after becoming a parent.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will feature in The Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

