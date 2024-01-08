Damian Priest reacts after running into former AEW star at a recent event

Judgment Day member Damian Priest reacted on social media after having a run-in with a former AEW star at a recent event. The name in question is QT Marshall.

Marshall was an integral part of AEW since its inception in 2019. He started his career with Cody Rhodes and his stable, The Nightmare Family, before eventually turning heel and feuding with Dustin and Cody.

He remained a heel on screen for the remainder of his AEW career. He was actively involved in training the young talents and was instrumental in their growth. Sadly, QT Marshall parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion on November 27, 2023, after spending almost five years with the company.

After his departure, the 38-year-old hadn't made many public appearances until recently, when he appeared at MCO. The former AEW star was spotted with Damian Priest.

Following their interaction, Priest took to social media to showcase his reaction to what had just taken place.

"That's [cap emojie]! Change into the [weiging scale emoji]shirt I gave you! #rLh."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts on Damian Priest's recently failed cash-in attempt

Ever since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest has tried to cash it multiple times but has only failed to do so successfully.

His most recent failed attempt came at WWE RAW Day 1 when he tried to cash in on Seth Rollins during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre. However, McIntyre thwarted his plans by attacking him.

Rhea Ripley spoke about the failed cash-in attempt on the WWE 2024 Preview Special, where she cleared the air regarding what happened on RAW.

"Well, from day one I said no one touches Drew [McIntyre]. And it's for reasons like this. Unfortunately, Drew was still up and still at it and in the match, and it just didn't work out for Damian Priest. I'm not gonna disclose exactly what the plan was, just because we might run it back at some point and try it again, maybe alter it a little bit," Rhea Ripley said.

It will be interesting to see when Priest cashes in on his contract next.

Do you want to see Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase? Sound off in the comments section.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.