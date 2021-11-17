Damian Priest reveals that he has "Survivors Guilt" following recent talent cull

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest understands the releases are part of the business, but that doesn't make it any easier.

Damian Priest recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of METRO to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Priest revealed that he feels "survivors guilt" following all of the releases the company made in 2021:

"It’s unfortunate, obviously. It is not just our business – it’s in any business, that’s just the way it goes," Damian Priest said. "I’ve lost more jobs and more opportunities that I can count. That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt. It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty."

Damian Priest knows everyone that WWE released are going to be fine

Despite the overwhelming negativity surrounding the many rounds of WWE releases in 2021, Damian Priest believes that everyone is going to be fine because they are all incredible talents.

"But at the same time… it’s an odd feeling," Damian Priest continued. "But then you come to the realization – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!"

Between All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, and New Japan, there will be plenty of options for the recently released talent to land. Some have already found new homes throughout the course of this year.

Damian Priest will face Shinsuke Nakamura this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion match.

What do you make of Damian Priest's comments? Do you understand where he's coming from? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

