Damian Priest's recent actions theorized by 33-year-old ahead of WWE RAW

A 33-year-old superstar has come up with an interesting theory to explain Damian Priest's recent actions on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor have a major match scheduled for tonight's episode of the red brand. They will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes tonight. Uso and Rhodes were able to capture the titles at Fastlane last month after JD McDonagh accidentally bashed The Archer of Infamy in the knee with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rhodes and Uso were then able to isolate Balor in the ring and defeated him to capture the titles. The Judgment Day would win the titles back less than two weeks later on RAW, but Priest remains wary of McDonagh getting involved in the faction's business.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh shared an interesting theory as to why Damian Priest is not a fan of him. He shared a quote from Michael Scott from the popular TV show The Office, who claimed that the more you love a person, the meaner you have to get. Priest shoved McDonagh against a wall and berated him on a recent episode of the red brand.

McDonagh shares an interesting theory on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley claims Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator praised Damian Priest and claimed he could overcome any obstacle in his way. Ripley added that Priest could take Reigns' spot in WWE if he wanted to.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

Cody Rhodes has relentlessly mocked McDonagh for the size of his head but recently claimed that the WWE RAW star has a bright future in the company. It will be interesting to see if McDonagh gets involved in The Judgment Day's title defense later tonight on the red brand.

