Damian Priest has sent a sarcastic birthday message to a former rival ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The Archer of Infamy is currently one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor.

Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last July but still has not cashed in for a title shot. The veteran has until July 1 of this year to cash in his MITB contract. The RAW star battled Bad Bunny in a memorable Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny emerged victorious in the match after receiving some help from the Latino World Order. Priest recently took to his official X/Twitter account to send a sarcastic message to the rapper. The Judgment Day member wrote "Feliz cumpleaños," which translates to Happy Birthday, and included an image of himself attacking the popular musician, as seen in his post below.

Judgment Day member believes Damian Priest could take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes Damian Priest could become one of the biggest stars in the company and has the potential to take Roman Reigns' spot.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, The Eradicator praised Damian Priest and claimed he could win whatever title he wanted.

The Eradicator added that she knows what the veteran is capable of and believes he can accomplish anything he wants as a WWE Superstar:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 05:39 – 06:03]

You can check out the interview with Rhea Ripley in the video below:

Many fans have poked fun at Damian Priest for passing up countless opportunities to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract so far. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran moving forward.

