Damian Priest set to battle 38-year-old superstar in the main event of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest is set to battle a 38-year-old WWE Superstar in the main event of tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

Tomorrow's edition of the Monday Night Show will air live from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The promotion has already announced that The Judgment Day will be kicking off this week's episode of RAW. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last week to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the red brand.

Rhodes and Uso shocked the wrestling world by capturing the titles from The Judgment Day at Fastlane earlier this month, but their title reign only lasted nine days. Jimmy Uso interfered in the title match last week and once again cost his brother a title match.

After it was announced that The Judgment Day would be kicking off tomorrow night's show, Damian Priest took to social media to make another announcement. The Archer of Infamy announced that his match against Jey Uso will close tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.

"And we end the show. #WWERaw," he posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wants to see Damian Priest as a babyface

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested a character change for Damian Priest.

The veteran won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 to ensure a future title shot. He has teased cashing in on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins several times but hasn't pulled the trigger yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo praised Damian Priest and noted that The Judgment Day member has the potential to be a huge star. Russo claimed that Priest could become the next big babyface for the company if booked correctly.

"In that opening segment, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more," said Russo. [From 10:43 - 11:08]

The 41-year-old star has become wildly popular since joining The Judgment Day faction last year. It will be fascinating to see when Priest finally decides the right time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title match.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see Priest cash in his MITB contract on?