Damian Priest spotted with surprising star ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has been spotted with a surprising WWE Superstar ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW in Montreal.

Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre this past Monday night on WWE RAW to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre won the title during Night 2 of WrestleMania but made the mistake of taunting CM Punk. The 45-year-old bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast, and Priest took the opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest took to Instagram to share a photo with a surprising superstar. He shared a photo with Bronson Reed on their flight and noted that both stars were ready for war as they travel to Canada.

Priest shares photo with Reed on Instagram ahead of RAW.

Damian Priest reveals he is honored to be compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW star Damian Priest recently opened up on being compared to Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall). The legend passed away at 63 years of age in 2022.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank contract on July 1, 2023. He waited until the perfect time to cash in and did so at WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Priest stated he was inspired by Razor Ramon. The veteran added that The Bad Guy had a major influence on his character work, and he's happy to be compared to the legend. Priest also revealed that he was able to get Scott Hall's permission to use the Razor's Edge during the interview.

"Scott Hall was clearly one of my biggest inspirations. Growing up, I was a big fan of the Razor Ramon personality. So to me, being compared to him, in any way, shape, or form, is an honor," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Damian Priest now has a target on his back after becoming World Heavyweight Champion. Only time will tell how long he can hold onto the title moving forward on RAW.

