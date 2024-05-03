Damian Priest suffers huge loss only 25 days after World Heavyweight title win; 2 days before WWE Backlash

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania Night Two, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest suffered a huge loss only two days before the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

Judgment Day is far removed from its strongest form. Not only is Rhea Ripley out for the foreseeable future, thanks to an injury, but she also had to give up her title. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio suffered an injury. There are conflicting reports at this time about when he'll be available to compete again, and he seems to be interacting with Liv Morgan more than anything.

Damian Priest, though, has been left frustrated with the rest of the faction, and things are not going his way.

He now lost for the second time within a week. The first loss came on RAW when he faced the team of Andrade, Ricochet, and Jey Uso. The second loss has come against a team of Awesome Truth and Jey Uso, as he teamed up with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The match took place in Vienna, Austria, on May 2.

It remains to be seen how Priest reacts to the loss. He will face one of his opponents from tonight in his match at WWE Backlash France on May 4.

Damian Priest has his work cut out for him in his first major World Heavyweight title defense

While Damian Priest has defended his title in live events leading up to Backlash, his biggest match since winning the title at WrestleMania is set to take place at the event.

He will face Jey Uso, who has proven a thorn in the side of the Judgment Day multiple times since finding his way to RAW in the first place.

On top of that, he will be lacking the support of Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio could still be present despite the injury, but with the tension within the group, it remains to be seen what will happen.

