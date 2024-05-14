Damian Priest surprisingly backs major rival in massive WWE showdown

Damian Priest has claimed that his former WWE rival would be able to defeat United States Champion Logan Paul in a match if the two were to ever battle in the ring. The Archer of Infamy successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show this week, Damian Priest was asked to pick a winner between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny in a hypothetical match. The popular musician defeated Priest last year at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Priest noted that he helped train Bad Bunny and picked him to defeat Logan Paul in a match.

"Bad Bunny is undefeated. It did take him a whole island to beat me, but still. Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete and he's had his success, but I would side with Bad Bunny. I trained him. I went to battle with him. I know he's sneaky good and sneaky strong, and his passion for the business is something that nobody can take away. The guy dedicated himself, with his busy schedule, doing all the things he does, being the most popular artist on the planet, and he still dedicated time to train and treat this business with respect to make sure he made the locker room proud, his fans proud, our fans proud. That is something you have to respect," said Priest. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview (02:19:00) in the video below:

WWE veteran predicts interesting match for Damain Priest at SummerSlam

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that the company could have Damian Priest battle one of his stablemates in The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed the promotion had nothing for Damian Priest to do as World Heavyweight Champion. He predicted the veteran would ultimately defend his title against Finn Balor at SummerSlam later this year.

"Yeah probably. Because they have nothing. And I've been saying for months that they need to break Damian Priest out of that (Judgment Day). So yeah bro, they think that's gonna be a huge angle with Damian Priest and Finn Balor," said Russo. [From 43:20 onward]

You can check out the video below:

Damian Priest confronted Drew McIntyre last night on WWE RAW and said that he would give The Scottish Warrior a title shot. Only time will tell when the two stars will clash for the World Heavyweight Championship.

