Damian Priest wants WWE Hall of Famer as his manager

Damian Priest hasn't had anyone by his side since he moved over to WWE SmackDown. He is now open to the idea of having a legendary figure as his manager.

Paul Heyman, who has a long history of betraying his clients, recently did it again when he betrayed Seth Rollins to side with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The alliance between The Visionary and The Oracle lasted only six months. This isn't the first time he ditched his client, nor will it be the last.

He turned on three of his biggest clients - Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Seth Rollins - in the same calendar year.

Heyman may be an opportunist, but there's no denying that he has helped put many WWE stars on the map.

In an interview with Kairouz Bros, Damian Priest was asked if he could trust Paul Heyman to be his advocate.

The Archer of Infamy said he wouldn't mind having the WWE Hall of Famer as his manager, as he thinks he could do wonders for his career.

“Yes, he has his ways about him, but I’m a Paul Heyman guy. I have no problem with him advocating for me. That’s part of this business (backstabbing), everybody does that. I’ve been guilty of that too. You can’t deny what he can do for your career.”

You can check out the interview below:

What's next for Damian Priest in WWE?

Damian Priest is currently in the midst of a heated rivalry with Aleister Black.

During the October 10 edition of WWE SmackDown, the two men faced each other in a Last Man Standing Match.

Priest and Black battled through the arena, using every weapon to punish one another.

The Archer of Infamy nearly won the match when Zelina Vega came through the crowd to plead for mercy.

The distraction allowed Black to throw a fireball at the former Judgment Day member, sending him flying through the table to win the match. The feud between the two men seems far from over.

Will Priest bring in his other half to even the odds? Fans must tune in to SmackDown this Friday to catch the fallout from Crown Jewel.

