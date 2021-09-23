"Cooks wouldn't serve you" - Damien Sandow reflects on his time working for WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Damien Sandow recently recalled his time working for WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon in 2009. The Puerto Rican promoter is the father to former WWE Tag Team Champions Primo and Carlito.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he recounted his time working for Colon, stating he wasn't served at restaurants and had stuff thrown at him by fans during his tenure as a Heel.

“Insane. I would say the whole experience of working for Carlos Colon, you know, first time living off the continental United States, in the Island. I was a heel on TV. And I really didn’t have too many good things to say about the Island, which is of course not how I really feel. It was just part of the character, so you know you would go into restaurants and cooks wouldn’t serve you and fans would throw stuff at you but I learnt so much working for Carlos.", Damien Sandow said.

Damien Sandow reveals the valuable lesson he learnt from Carlos Colon

Damien Sandow worked for the World Wrestling Council under the ring name Idol Stevens. He revealed the valuable lesson he learned during a backstage interaction with the Hall of Famer.

"I learnt one of the most valuable lessons I ever learned in my career and I tell people this too. I did this thing with a guy named Glamour Boy Shane who was the Puerto Rican champion, where I slid under the ring, we had the match, I took the belt and hit him with it, you know the whole deal."

He described Carlos' reaction to his match and touched upon his relationship with him.

"I came to the back and Carlos is sitting there with his plastic cup full of wine and he’s like (nods), ‘Good job, Idol’. I was like, Oh Thank you, boss, you saw it?! And he just laughed saying ‘No’. He goes, ’I’ve been in business here for 30 years. The people are what matters. What I heard meant you did your job and these people are gonna come back. That’s how I judge my business’. I wasn’t super tight with Carlos but he always took good care of me. I had a job there as long as I wanted. What he taught me, I’ll never forget that. I am very much indebted to my time on the Island.",Damien Sandow added.

During the episode, he also talked about his relationship with Cody Rhodes, the original MITB plans, and the match where the latter turned babyface.

You can watch the full episode featuring Damien Sandow below:

