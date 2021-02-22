Daniel Bryan equals John Cena's WWE record

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match tonight by defeating Jey Uso, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin. With this victory, Daniel Bryan has now equaled the record of the 16-time World Champion John Cena, joining him on the list of most Elimination Chamber victories in the second spot.

John Cena and Daniel Bryan have three victories each inside the Elimination Chamber. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H tops the list, having won four of these matches (2003, 2005, 2008, and 2009). John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match in 2006, 2010, and 2011.

RUNNING KNEE WINS IT.@WWEDanielBryan goes the distance to win the Elimination Chamber Match, but his night isn't over yet... #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3B02aIRjC7 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

As for Daniel Bryan, his first victory inside the Elimination Chamber came in 2012 where he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Big Show, The Great Khali, and Santino Marella. His second Elimination Chamber victory came at the 2019 pay-per-view, where he successfully defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe.

Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chamber 2021

Daniel Bryan entered this year's SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at the very beginning with Cesaro. After an iron-man performance, Daniel Bryan finally eliminated Jey Uso last to win the match.

The winner of the match was supposed to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night and The Tribal Chief left no stones unturned to get the maximum possible advantage by immediately appearing and starting the Universal Championship match against an exhausted opponent.

Daniel Bryan, however, surprised everyone with a quick submission counter and for a moment Roman Reigns looked to be in massive trouble. However, the Universal Champion overpowered Bryan and locked in the Guillotine submission hold to pick up a rather easy victory at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. Following that, the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge attacked Roman Reigns, making his intentions clear to challenge the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37.