"I have enemies here" - Daniel Cormier addresses his future in WWE

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has addressed his future in WWE after Extreme Rules 2022.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion will be at Extreme Rules tonight as the guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Ahead of the bout, Cormier warned the two Superstars not to test him as he can handle himself inside the Fight Pit.

Speaking to The Bump ahead of Extreme Rules, Cormier also addressed his future in WWE:

I haven't really thought much about anything more because I was approached to do a job. (...) I was brought in to do a job tonight and that's what I'm here to do," said Cormier. "I'm not worried about anything else. I've always been a fan. I've got friends here. I've got enemies here. I've just got a lot of things that tie me to this company and I like it. (1:01:50 - 1:02-14)

Daniel Cormier is a big fan of WWE

Daniel Cormier has been a fan of WWE since childhood. In an interview with The Bump, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion revealed that he did not like Hulk Hogan growing up. Instead, Cormier admired Macho Man Randy Savage.

He also disclosed that his favorite WWE match was the battle between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26.

Despite this, Cormier's future in WWE remains unclear. According to recent reports, the UFC Hall of Famer has not signed a long-term contract with the Stamford-based company. Hence, his appearance at Extreme Rules tonight will be a one-off occasion.

