"I can handle myself" - Daniel Cormier sends message to Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle ahead of their Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier sent a warning to Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle ahead of their Fight Pit Match tonight at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Rollins and Riddle have been engaged in a personal feud for a few months now. The two superstars will go head-to-head in a Fight Pit Match tonight at Extreme Rules. A few weeks ago, WWE announced that former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the anticipated battle between The Visionary and The Original Bro.

Speaking to The Bump, Cormier disclosed that he expects to get tested tonight during the Fight Pit Match. He then sent a warning to Riddle and Rollins.

"I had Seth Rollins on my show the other day on ESPN. And he said if I get in his face, he's not afraid to punch me right in the mouth. So Seth Rollins has already laid out the gauntlet. And you know Riddle a guy who fought in the UFC 12 times is not afraid of a fight. So because they're so confident in their skill and their ability, I may get tested tonight. But I know that if I need to, I can handle myself, especially in a Fight Pit," he said.

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in their last one-on-one match before WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Last February, Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW. The two later engaged in a heated feud on the red brand. Last month, The Original Bro and The Visionary squared off again at Clash at the Castle. Nevertheless, the former Universal Champion defeated Riddle this time.

Although Rollins stated he had no interest in fighting Riddle again after their bout at Clash at the Castle, The Original Bro refused to end the rivalry before taking another shot at Rollins.

Their feud has gotten very personal over the past few weeks, with Rollins even mentioning Riddle’s real-life divorce and The Original Bro suggesting that Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, is more successful than The Visionary.

