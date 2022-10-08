"He's got all the tools" - Seth Rollins praises his opponent ahead of Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently claimed that Matt Riddle has earned his respect ahead of WWE Extreme Rules.

Rollins and Riddle are set to square off in a Fight Pit match this Saturday night at the premium live event. It was announced that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for the bout. The rivalry between the two WWE Superstars has gotten personal in the past few months.

The Visionary and The Original Bro couldn't wait until Extreme Rules and got into a brawl after this week's RAW went off the air.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former world champion stated that he doesn't like Riddle. However, he admitted that his respect has grown for his opponent ahead of their match at WWE Extreme Rules.

"Riddle isn’t someone I have any affinity for. He's not someone I like; he’s not even someone I want to have a long conversation with,” said Rollins. “Over the past three months, there is a level of respect he’s earned from me." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The Visionary further stated that all the tools are there for The Original Bro to become an even better performer in the company.

"He’s obviously a legitimate fighter, as well, so there’s a level of respect he commands. Personal respect is a different story, but in the ring, he’s got all the tools. It’s just a matter of figuring out which order they need to be used. He does his thing really well. I’m not sure what he envisions for his future, but the tools are there. We’ll see if he can adapt and change into something even better.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Daniel Cormier appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins attacked United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali following their title match on RAW. Matt Riddle rushed to the ring, and it appeared that the two stars were getting ready to trade punches.

Daniel Cormier appeared on the titantron and said he admired Rollins and Riddle. However, the UFC Hall of Famer told the two stars to focus on their training and stop talking ahead of the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules.

Bobby Lashley challenged Seth Rollins to a match on next week's WWE RAW and offered to put the United States Championship on the line. Time will tell if The Visionary will be able to overcome The All Mighty after the Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules.

