Date for WWE Championship match between Seth Rollins and Big E confirmed

Tonight on RAW, the date for the WWE Championship match between Seth Rollins and Big E was confirmed. It was on the Season Premiere episode of RAW that Rollins became the No. 1 contender to Big E's WWE Title by winning a Fatal 4-Way ladder match.

The company confirmed that The Visionary will face Big E for the title at WWE's newest pay-per-view event, Day 1. It will take place on New Year's Day, i.e. January 1, 2022.

Rollins seems ready to take on the powerhouse of The New Day as he defeated Finn Balor in the opening match of RAW tonight.

Rollins was supposed to face Balor last week but the match was canceled as he brutally beat down The Prince even before the match could officially begin.

Big E as the WWE Champion

Since becoming champion, Big E has faced various superstars on the red brand to defend his title.

Big E has successfully defended the WWE Championship against former WWE champion Drew McIntyre and faced Austin Theory last week after the latter earned himself the opportunity to face Big E from the Chairman himself, Vince McMahon.

Considering that this is his first reign as the WWE Champion, Big E has been a fighting champion and has done a splendid job with the title. But now that his next opponent is Rollins, Big E has his work cut out for him.

However, Big E and Rollins are no strangers to each other inside the squared-circle. Both superstars share a history that goes back to their early days in NXT.

Rollins was the inaugural NXT Champion and Big E was the one who dethroned him to become the second NXT Champion. Keeping that in mind, Big E might have an edge over the four-time world champion.

It remains to be seen what will transpire when the time comes for their match on Day 1.

