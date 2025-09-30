"David has to slay Goliath" – WWE legend wants Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena rematch

Brock Lesnar and John Cena renewed their legendary WWE rivalry at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. In Kevin Nash's opinion, the latest bout between the two must lead to a rematch.

Lesnar defeated Cena in nine minutes after hitting the 48-year-old with six consecutive F-5s. The match was expected to be their last in-ring battle. However, it has been widely speculated that they could face off again in Cena's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

On his Kliq This podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash compared Cena vs. Lesnar to the biblical story of David and Goliath.

"David has to slay Goliath. There's no Goliath like Brock. I mean, he looks better now than he did 20 years ago. Like, more impressive."

Cena's next match will take place at Crown Jewel on October 11. The 17-time World Champion is set to face another old rival, AJ Styles, in what is almost certain to be their final one-on-one match against each other.

Kevin Nash explains WWE's booking of Brock Lesnar

Wrestlepalooza was the first WWE premium live event to take place on ESPN. The show began with Brock Lesnar's win over John Cena and ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Kevin Nash believes Brock Lesnar kicked off the event because ESPN viewers are likely to be aware of his UFC background.

"Eighty percent of your audience has probably never watched [WWE]. You wanna grab them, so you definitely wanna show that monster, Brock, and there's nobody with a higher Q rating on their roster, now that Dwayne's [The Rock's] not around, besides Cena."

Nash went on to defend WWE's decision to stage WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. He also made a bold prediction about the event's future.

