Days after CM Punk controversy, John Cena spotted at Wimbledon [WATCH]

John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions, albeit in controversial circumstances. There was a moment in the match when Punk had Cena down for the three-count, but the referee was already taken out of action.

Thanks to interference from Seth Rollins and his faction, more chaos ensued, and Cena was able to capitalize. Rollins hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase, followed by a stomp, which allowed the Last Real Champion to take advantage and retain his title.

Following Night of Champions, John Cena was absent from RAW as the clock on his retirement tour winds down, raising questions about his next appearance. While he chose to stay away from WWE programming, The Franchise Player was in attendance at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament alongside his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Wimbledon's official X/Twitter account shared the video of the WWE star enjoying the action with the following caption:

"It’s great to see you at #Wimbledon, @JohnCena [emoji],” the post read.

The 17-time WWE World Champion was enjoying the action on Day Three of Wimbledon from the center court. Cena and Shariatzadeh also posed for photographs alongside Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Notably, Cena and his wife also made a red carpet appearance on Tuesday (July 1) ahead of a special screening of his new film, Heads of State, in London.

While the Last Real Champion seems to be enjoying his time away from the ring, fans are awaiting his next appearance in the squared circle. But when do they get to see him back in WWE?

WWE announces John Cena's next appearance

John Cena has 15 dates left on his retirement tour, and it remains to be seen if he rides off into the sunset as champion as he promised. At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring tournament and made it clear that he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE Night of Champions [Image source: Getty]

As for Cena, his next WWE appearance is scheduled for the July 18 episode of SmackDown at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. There are now eight announced dates for the veteran's appearances on the company's programming.

He is also scheduled to appear on the go-home SmackDown show for SummerSlam as well as the Friday night show following the premium live event.

