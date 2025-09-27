Deepest Condolences To WWE Legend Ric Flair

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:14 GMT
Ric Flair on WWE TV! (Image from WWE
Ric Flair on WWE TV! (Image from WWE's YouTube)

WWE veteran and multi-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going through a challenging time in his personal life. The Nature Boy recently lost someone who was like family to him. He took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note in the memory of his departed friend.

Charlotte Flair recently announced on Instagram the untimely passing of her close friend, Britney Zahn. Love and support poured in for the Queen following the heartbreaking announcement, with many from the wrestling world sending her condolences.

A few days later, Ric Flair also posted on Instagram in memory of Britney, noting that she was like family to him. The Nature Boy also posted a picture of himself with Britney.

Trending

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our deepest condolences to Ric and Charlotte Flair.

Ric Flair recently suffered the loss of close friend and WWE legend, Hulk Hogan

Life has not been easy on Ric Flair in the last few months. Aside from dealing with the loss of Britney Zahn, the Nature Boy also lost one of his close friends, WWE legend Hulk Hogan, a couple of months ago.

The Hulkster passed away in July earlier this year. Many notable names from the pro wrestling fraternity attended his funeral, including Ric. The Dirtiest Player in the game also posted an emotional message after attending the funeral, which was held on August 5.

“Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan.”
The Nature Boy has continued to be active on social media, sharing personal updates with fans. However, he has not been seen on WWE programming in recent years. He made some sporadic appearances in AEW, with the latest one occurring in May earlier this year.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
