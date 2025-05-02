“Definitely not naked” - Ex-WWE star spills the tea on Trish Stratus’ infamous segment with Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed the backstage truth about a rather infamous segment featuring Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus. The 49-year-old has come forward with a key detail of the parody segment. Moreover, Shelton Benjamin specifically talked about a wardrobe myth related to the promo.

Ad

Speaking to Maven Huffman on his podcast, The Gold Standard talked about his segment with WWE’s former CEO and Trish Stratus. The trio had made a parody of a 2004 NFL commercial that drew a lot of backlash from fans. The reason for this was the portrayal of nudity by the stars of Desperate Housewives, who were shown in towels.

Shelton Benjamin noted that Vince McMahon got him and Trish Stratus to recreate the commercial with Stratus being in a bath towel, along with her face mask protecting her broken nose. Mr. McMahon was in the segment himself as well. The final shot of the promo showed the Canadian Superstar dropping her towel. However, Benjamin highlighted that the former seven-time WWE Women’s World Champion was clothed underneath the towel.

Ad

Trending

“No. I think they had like a bikini under there or something. Definitely not naked,” he said. [12:39 - 12:45]

Ad

Shelton Benjamin also noted that the WWE promo was a message to the American audience that they were giving backlash to something harmless. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion’s version also saw Mr. McMahon add a layer of racial humor to the promo.

Kevin Nash commented on a sacred part of WWE storytelling Vince McMahon shouldn’t have touched

Vince McMahon was known for making several last-minute booking decisions during his time as the top boss. One such example of this is his decision to make Brock Lesnar defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX, breaking the latter’s undefeated 21-0 streak. The Phenom had mentioned that he was told that he was losing the match the same night by Mr. McMahon.

Ad

Two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had talked about this booking decision on his Kliq This podcast back in February 2024, and his comment is gaining attention again. The former nWo member noted that it was one of the cornerstones of the company’s storytelling everywhere, with The Undertaker delivering a power-packed match to the fans every year. He noted that just the video package of Taker’s legacy created a big impact on the hearts of fans. Thus, the streak shouldn't have ended.

Ad

“The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should’ve beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Nash said. “That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak, and that was something that was special. There was no reason to beat Mark.” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

While The Undertaker didn’t have any problems losing the match, he noted that instead of Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns were more deserving of receiving the accolade.

Wyatt lost his match to The Phenom the next year. Reigns gave Taker his second ‘Mania loss at WrestleMania 33, earning sharp backlash from the WWE Universe, who were already against the massive push he was receiving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More