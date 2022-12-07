Details on Bloodline member almost breaking character at a recent WWE Live Event

Solo Sikoa recently revealed how his Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn almost made him break character at a recent WWE Live Event.

The Honorary Uce's character work has been on an altogether different level of late. Zayn hasn't just left fans in splits, his stablemates also haven't been immune to his antics. Be it Jey Uso or Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, both have broken character on live TV, unable to keep a straight face during the segments.

However, The Bloodline's enforcer, Solo Sikoa, has been able to maintain his stoic presence, not faltering even once. That said, Sami Zayn almost made Sikoa break character at a recent Live Event. Appearing on Superstar Crossover, the 29-year-old performer revealed how he had requested Zayn to let him know in advance whatever he was planning to say and do in the ring.

"The hard thing about it is that he's naturally like that. He's naturally funny. I gotta tell him sometimes, 'Man, you gotta give me heads up about what you gonna do, about what you gonna say.' Just so that I know," said Solo Sikoa

Sikoa then disclosed that at a Live Event after WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames, Zayn came inches away from making him break character. He added that he pretended to wipe his face with a towel to ensure he didn't lose it entirely.

"And I don't know if you saw this clip, it was a house show after WarGames on Sunday, where you know, he introduces me, I come out. He's on the ramp, he's walking and he goes, 'Yeah, my dawg, my dawg. See this guy right here? This is my dawg.' He almost got me. I had to wipe my face with my towel," said Solo Sikoa (11:13 - 11:55)

Tommy Dreamer thinks Solo Sikoa could betray Roman Reigns in WWE.

While fans seem convinced that The Bloodline could soon betray Sami Zayn, Tommy Dreamer thinks another unexpected betrayal could be in the making. The ECW legend stated that if WWE ever plans to break up The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa should be the one to attack Roman Reigns and embark on a solo run.

Dreamer argued that it makes sense for a youngster to betray Roman Reigns, as it could set the person on the path to superstardom.

"Your biggest caveat to all this will be Solo," Tommy Dreamer continued, "I'm just telling you — he's the guy. If you're gonna have someone end something, it should be somebody ending something from within. It also needs to be youth, as opposed to nostalgia."

The former North American Champion had his breakout moment of sorts on this week's WWE RAW, where he brutally attacked Matt Riddle. The Orignal Bro was stretched out of the arena, indicating that he might be written off TV for the foreseeable future.

Do you see Solo Sikoa ever turning on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

