Diamond Dallas Page on questions about a possible last match

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page isn't keen on the idea of having a retirement match.

DDP wrestled in multiple promotions such as WCW, WWE, and TNA. Since 2005, the former European Champion has made special appearances at WWE events. He competed in the 2015 Men's Royal Rumble match and also at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In 2020, the WWE Hall of Famer competed at AEW's Bash at the Beach in a 6-man tag team match.

On his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page talked about several things, including his potential final match. Apparently, Conrad Thompson had pitched the idea, but he said that he was no longer interested in wrestling.

"It’s nothing I’ll ever do. Conrad was like ‘You know DDP, you’d be perfect to do one of these,’ I was like ‘Nah bro, I’m good. I had my last match, it’s never going to be better than that.’ I was lucky enough to have all my boys around me and it was fun. I’m good with that," on DDP Snake Pit. [H/T Ringside News]

What do other wrestlers think of their last match, like Diamond Dallas Page?

Fans are always keen to know what wrestlers have to say about their retirement matches.

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair had his final match on July 31st and even emerged the victor in it.

Meanwhile, Booker T shut down the idea of a final match. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that people will never hear him promote his last match.

Goldberg said something similar on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho. Well, he neither confirmed nor denied that he will have a final match, but he did mention that he is not done with wrestling.

