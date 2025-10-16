Diamond Dallas Page reveals touching message he got from The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page may have wrapped up a great in-ring career two decades ago (and again in 2020), but he's still inspiring the masses outside of pro wrestling. Through DDPYoga, Page has helped folks of all kinds get their lives back, even legends of yesteryear, something that even The Rock has acknowledged. Page has dedicated his life post-retirement to getting people healthy and living right, and it's saving lives. While stars like Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho have praised the workout routine, it's been a life-changing experience for the likes of Jake &quot;The Snake&quot; Roberts, the late Scott Hall, and, recently, Lex Luger. Diamond Dallas Page also worked with former boxing great Eric Esch, AKA &quot;Butterbean,&quot; this year, posting his journey on Instagram. When speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show today, DDP played a voicemail he received from The Rock, praising him and his team for their incredible work over the years.&quot;Yo, Diamond, what's up, my brother. It's Rock here. I wanted to check in with you. I got a few things for you. Number one, dude, I just saw the post for all the work you're doing with Butterbean. I just watched two minutes of it, and I wanted to pause it and f***ing hit you up, man. Just tell you what great work you've been doing. You and your colleagues who help you run your business. All you guys are doing such tremendous work.&quot; From The Ariel Helwani Show [3:58:30-3:59:10]From one People's Champion to another. Even the Final Boss is in awe of Page's work.Diamond Dallas Page dealt with heart issues over the summerBack in August, Diamond Dallas Page confirmed he'd been dealing with atrial fibrillation. The former World Champion, never one to let his fans worry, provided an update a few weeks back, keeping that positive Diamond energy, as always. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Hey guys, it’s me, DDP, and I want to give you a health update. I’m down here at Peyton Street in Panama City Beach and feel great now. I went back up into Atlanta, and I got a cardio ablation done where they literally go in through your groin with cameras, all the way up into your heart, and they actually hit you with electrodes. And it was amazing, meaning that I felt fine. For the last two weeks, I’ve had to really take it easy; just doing some light DDP yoga. But now I’m feeling good,&quot; said DDP [H/T ITR Wrestling]At 69 years old, Diamond Dallas Page continues to be an inspiration, and if his Ariel Helwani appearance is any indication, he isn't slowing down anytime soon.