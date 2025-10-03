WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page issues update after recent health scare

By JP David
A WWE Hall of Famer has issued an update on his condition after a health scare in August. Diamond Dallas Page suffered atrial fibrillation during a workout and had to undergo a cardioversion to stabilize his condition.

DDP is mostly known for his stint in WCW as a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He developed his own form of yoga after his pro wrestling career, helping fellow legends, such as Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, Scott Hall, Jake Roberts and Lex Luger, improve their quality of life.

In an Instagram post on the first day of October, Diamond Dallas Page shared an update on his health more than a month after the scary incident. He was feeling good but only able to do light work for now. He also thanked his followers and fans for all the messages and support.

"Hey guys, it’s me, DDP, and I want to give you a health update. I’m down here at Peyton Street in Panama City Beach and feel great now. I went back up into Atlanta, and I got a cardio ablation done where they literally go in through your groin with cameras, all the way up into your heart, and they actually hit you with electrodes. And it was amazing, meaning that I felt fine. For the last two weeks, I’ve had to really take it easy; just doing some light DDP yoga. But now I’m feeling good. I’m two weeks into it, and I just want to thank all you guys for all the outpour, everybody concerned, and everything. It meant a lot to me, and I just want to thank you all for that," DDP said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]
The procedure Diamond Dallas Page underwent will help prevent future atrial fibrillation episodes. The WWE legend has encouraged people to keep wearing their heart monitors at all times.

Diamond Dallas Page's TV series now on Tubi TV featuring 2 former WWE personalities

Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga has been so influential to many people that it spawned a TV series called Change or Die. It's promoted as a 12-week transformation docuseries featuring five individuals living under the same roof on their journey to change their lives.

The cast includes former WWE personalities Buff Bagwell and Butterbean, and three other normal individuals named Cisi Melendez, Mildred Mason and Taylor Sowers. The entire nine episodes of the series are now available on Tubi TV, the home of WWE Evolve.

