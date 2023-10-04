"Did WWE just bury Edge?", "HHH/HBK don't want to go 0-2" - Fans believe Triple H and Shawn Michaels have pulled out all the guns against Tony Khan

Many WWE fans on Twitter believe Triple H and Shawn Michaels are trying to do everything in their power to position NXT to beat the TV ratings of AEW Dynamite.

On the latest episode of the white-and-gold show, WWE made some massive announcements for the upcoming edition of the program. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Asuka will appear on next week's episode of NXT. While the male stars won't compete in matches, The Empress of Tomorrow is set to face off against Roxanne Perez.

Following the announcements, fans took to Twitter to mention that Triple H and Shawn Michaels had pulled out all the guns against AEW President Tony Khan, as NXT and Dynamite are set to go head-to-head next Tuesday.

One fan was convinced that The Game and The Heartbreak Kid did not want to lose another viewership 'battle' against AEW Dynamite. The Tony Khan-led company won the "Wednesday Night Wars" against the sports entertainment juggernaut when NXT aired on the same day as Dynamite.

Some fans claimed that WWE was trying to overshadow Edge's debut match in AEW, while others were glad they would witness two massive shows on the same night.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on Triple H being in some backstage chaos because of Shawn Michaels

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran manager praised Triple H's work as WWE's creative head. Mantell added that The Game was never in trouble backstage except for his involvement in Shawn Michaels' alleged behind-the-scenes issues.

"I think he's doing very well as the creative head. That's a very, very important job. You're not thinking about two weeks or the next pay-per-view. You're thinking about the next year and possibly further than that. You're in the long game not the short game (...) I liked him, and I think everybody else likes him too. I never knew of him getting in any backstage turmoil other than what Shawn Michaels probably engaged him in. He was always a pretty good guy."

