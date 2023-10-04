"Triple H and Shawn Michaels became serious", "The war begins" - Blockbuster John Cena WWE NXT announcement breaks the internet

WWE fans took to Twitter as they seemed astonished to believe the announcement that John Cena is going to show up on next week's episode of NXT.

The 16-time World Champion is currently in a heated feud with The Bloodline. He was initially scheduled to face off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. However, The Cenation Leader got a new tag team partner during last week's episode of SmackDown when LA Knight came to Cena's rescue against what looked like a probable beatdown by The Bloodline.

On the latest edition of the developmental brand, WWE announced a match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker for next week's episode. However, the shocking part was that when it was slated that John Cena would be present around the ringside for Hayes. Later, Paul Heyman confirmed that he would also be there to help out Breakker.

WWE took to Twitter to post about the announcement, which made the fans extremely excited to witness the Greatest of All Time on the white and gold brand.

Most of them were happy to hear the news and thought Cena was the best choice for pushing Carmelo Hayes' character.

Some of them also thought Triple H and Shawn Michaels were doing everything possible to get the NXT viewership higher than AEW Dynamite.

WWE Superstar The Miz talked about his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 27

In a recent interview conducted by Unbreakable, The Miz said that he hardly remembers any of the moments of his WrestleMania 27 match against John Cena, possibly due to a concussion.

"'That's one of the most memorable moments I've ever had. Unfortunately, I don't actually remember it,' he said. 'The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don't remember if that makes any sense at all,'" The Miz stated.

