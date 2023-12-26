Dijak takes personal shot at WWE rival's family on Christmas Day

Dijak has taken a personal shot at a WWE Superstar's family on Christmas Day.

The 36-year-old signed with the promotion in 2017 and spent several years in NXT. He debuted on the main roster as T-Bar, a member of the failed RETRIBUTION faction, before returning to NXT in 2022.

Dijak is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with Eddy Thorpe in NXT, and things have now been taken to the next level. Thorpe defeated Dijak via disqualification on the December 12 edition of NXT. The former RETRIBUTION member purposefully got himself disqualified and unleashed a brutal attack on Thorpe after the match.

Earlier today, Dijak took to social media to wish everyone a merry Christmas besides Eddy Thorpe's niece. The veteran claimed he wanted her to get nothing on Christmas and vowed to defeat Thorpe on tomorrow night's episode of NXT.

"Merry Christmas to everyone except Eddy Thorpe’s niece Kiyoko. I hope you get nothing. Then tomorrow I will gift you a shattered and defeated uncle on @WWENXT," he posted.

Dijak says goodbye to his former WWE character

Dominik Dijakovic said goodbye to T-Bar of RETRIBUTION in a unique fashion earlier this year.

RETRIBUTION was a faction that debuted during the pandemic and never caught on with the WWE Universe. The group consisted of Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, T-Bar, Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Mace, and Mustafa Ali. The veteran was given the name Dijak in his return to NXT last year and has made it known that he is not fond of his former gimmick.

Dijak took to social media in February after injuring his finger in a match against Wes Lee. He gave a final salute to T-Bar, and you can check out his post by clicking here.

"One final salute to the Twitter handle TBARRetribution. See you in Hell T-BAR!" he wrote.

Dijak has had several opportunities throughout his WWE career but has never captured a title with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to win a championship in the months ahead.

