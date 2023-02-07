"See you in hell" - Former RETRIBUTION member says goodbye to his old WWE name in unique fashion

RETRIBUTION was a short-lived heel faction in WWE that was introduced during the pandemic era. The menacing group was led by Mustafa Ali and sought to take over the company, but in the end, they just fizzled away.

Dominik Dijkovic was a part of the heelish faction and portrayed the character T-Bar. He wore a mask that resembled Bane from the Batman franchise and didn't speak. T-Bar was the muscle of the group and was rarely allowed to showcase his in-ring talent.

Late last year, T-Bar moved back to the developmental brand, where he was repackaged as Dijak. The star recently battled Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship this past Saturday at Vengeance Day. Lee emerged victorious, and the former RAW Superstar suffered an injury to his finger during the match.

Recently, Dijak's official Twitter handle was finally changed from his old T-Bar moniker.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to give one final salute with his injured middle finger to his previous gimmick. You can check out Dijak's message here.

"One final salute to the Twitter handle TBARRetribution. See you in Hell T-BAR!" tweeted Dijak.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims he laughed at the idea of RETRIBUTION

RETRIBUTION is one of the many failed factions in WWE, but it was so bad that people still talk about it to this day.

Mustafa Ali, Mace, T-Bar, Mia Yim (known as Reckoning in the group), and Slapjack were the opposite of imposing during the group's existence. RETRIBUTION would attack without a plan and oftentimes come out on the losing end of a feud.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he laughed when he first heard the idea and knew that it would be dead in a month.

"Six people and for the record, for the record, we told you. They sold this to the USA Network like this was going to be the greatest thing. When he told me that, I laughed out loud and I said, 'Bro, this is horrible. This is going nowhere and this is going to be dead in a month' because they don't know how to do stuff like that and that's exactly what happened," said Russo. [From 35:43 to 36:06]

Dijak has been in NXT thus far, but the veteran deserves another shot on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe reacts to the former RAW Superstar without the T-Bar gimmick holding him down.

