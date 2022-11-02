"This is going to be dead in a month" - Ex-WWE writer claims he laughed out loud at the idea of the RETRIBUTION faction (Exclusive)

RETRIBUTION is a former WWE faction that was led by Mustafa Ali. It consisted of numerous talented stars including Dominik Dijakovic, Mace, and other former WWE talents.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo provided his take on RETRIBUTION. He previously claimed that he worked as a consultant for the USA Network and criticized the idea of the faction.

He recalled when the idea was initially pitched and felt that RETRIBUTION was going to 'die' within a month:

"Six people and for the record, for the record, we told you. Bro, they sold this to the USA Network like this was going to be the greatest thing. When he told me that, I laughed out loud and I said, 'Bro, this is horrible. This is going nowhere and this is going to be dead in a month' because they don't know how to do stuff like that and that's exactly what happened." said Russo. [35:43 – 36:06]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Vince Russo criticized Mustafa Ali's character change in WWE after his run as RETRIBUTION leader

Vince Russo recently questioned how Mustafa Ali turned into a babyface after becoming the leader of an outlaw group.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Russo took shots at Ali and RETRIBUTION by stating the following:

"Bro, the guy, I'm gonna say it again and Ali, you can DM all you want and call me a ho* and whatever names you want to call me," said Russo. "...You can't go from the leader of an outlaw group to a babyface without months of television of seeing that transaction. Something has to happen for you to see the light, then you get the sympathy from the people, you try to write your wrongs. Without any of that bro, the fact that you were the leader of that group, that was a massive fart in church. The only thing that's going to get that stank off of you is writing and storyline and I saw the light, I'm gonna redeem myself. That's the only way."

Ali was victorious over The Miz on this week's Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if he will get another shot at the WWE United States Championship in the near future or not.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes