Disappointing news for Roman Reigns; 7-year streak ends at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns had a rough night following a shocking betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41. To make things worse, a major streak of his also came to an end at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 saw Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk battle in a Triple Threat match. Paul Heyman accompanied Punk to the ring due to the favor he owed to his former client.

The bout had multiple twists and turns, and all three men came close to winning it at one point or the other. But in the end, Heyman proved to be the decisive factor. The WWE legend betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns led to Seth Rollins getting the pinfall after a chair shot to the back and a Stomp on the OTC.

This setback for Roman Reigns means that it is the first time since 2018 (loss against Brock Lesnar) that he has not won a match at The Show of Shows. It is to be noted that Reigns didn't compete at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The OTC competed in two matches at The Showcase of the Immortals last year. He teamed up with The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, but The American Nightmare finished his story on Night Two and got a huge win over Reigns.

WWE veteran points out an issue with WrestleMania 41's ending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-WrestleMania 41 Night One show, Vince Russo said that Roman Reigns and CM Punk staying down for a long time after low blows from Paul Heyman didn't make sense.

The veteran felt that Seth Rollins, Reigns, and Punk got hit with finishers earlier in the match, and they were relatively fine. So, a low blow shouldn't have done as much damage.

"Let's look at the end. Bro, they took every finishing move from each other, but a 65-year-old man giving you a nut shot is gonna put you down for 15 minutes? I had people in my chat saying that. Bro, you couldn't beat him with a Spear, you couldn't beat him with a Curb Stomp, you couldn't beat him with every finishing move. But a 65-year-old man giving you a low blow is gonna put you down for 10 minutes." [From 15:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen what a newly formed alliance between Paul Heyman and The Visionary has in store for the WWE Universe following WrestleMania 41.

