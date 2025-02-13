Disappointing Ric Flair update ahead of big event; replacement announced for WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair was supposed to appear at an upcoming event, but an unfortunate update has been made about the star. There's also a new update for the star.

The WWE Hall of Famer was supposed to attend the upcoming For the Love of Wrestling event on February 15 and 16. The star was advertised as one of the show's headliners and was supposed to meet fans and participate in panels. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case.

FTLOW shared an update saying that Flair would no longer be a part of the event. The statement said that the events were out of everyone's control, and he could not attend.

The update added that Flair would be part of the March 22/23 event.

"FTLOW UPDATE Unfortunately for reasons out of everyones control Ric Flair is now unable to attend this event. He has however confirmed that he can attend our Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest event on March 22/23," the statement on X read.

The update shared that Flair had been replaced by Lex Luger. However, there were further changes with the panel being changed to a 75-minute Q&A.

"The Evening with Ric Flair - Will now be an Evening with Lex Luger. We already had challenges with Lex doing a panel during the event, so that will now be replaced with a 75min Q&A with The Total package on Friday 14th February. All tickets will be automatically switched and a refund is available if you wish (But we hope that everyone comes out and supports Lex!)."

While they were disappointed with the change, the organizers were happy that Flair had been able to reschedule with them for a show six weeks later and that fans in the UK would have a chance to meet him at least one more time. For now, stars like Sting and others are still set for the weekend show.

"Obviously this is very disappointing for all of us, but we're at least happy that Ric has been able to reschedule for a show 6 weeks later, and we'll all get the chance to meet Wrestlings GOAT in person one more time."

Further details on Ric Flair's inclusion in the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest event on March 22/23 are expected in the coming days.

