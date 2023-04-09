Disappointing update on injured WWE RAW Superstar - Reports

Shinsuke Nakamura's return to WWE SmackDown was announced this past Friday night, and fans seem excited about The Artist resurfacing on WWE TV after months of inactivity. This sparked curiosity among fans as to when Bobby Roode will make his comeback.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see the former NXT Champion wrestle again, Roode is not expected to be part of any storylines in the foreseeable future as he is currently undergoing neck surgery. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed this by responding to a fan on Twitter, who opined that he is ready for a Bobby Roode run.

Despite winning the tag title three times and winning the United States Championship, Bobby Roode is arguably one of the biggest superstars misused by WWE, according to many fans. His entrance theme, in particular, was so over among the fans they used to sing along.

It remains to be seen how the company will utilize the former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion upon return.

Bobby Roode's former tag team partner on WWE not viewing him as a top guy

Dolph Ziggler's trajectory is head-scratching. He went from receiving one of the loudest pops in history during his MITB cash-in on Alberto Del Rio on Raw after Mania 2013 to being a completely underutilized talent.

The Showoff is widely viewed as a superstar that has all the credentials to be presented as a top contender for the world championship but is barely used on WWE TV. Ziggler had an ongoing on-again and off-again storyline with Mustafa Ali on Monday Night Raw, which seems to have abruptly ended once again.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet recently, Dolph Ziggler revealed that he has come to terms with the fact that his bosses don't view him as a top guy, and they never will:

"I feel I was never in their conversation to be their guy. I understand that. But I go every day I can try and whittle them down, and maybe in five years, they'll go, 'Hey, we got to let this guy go over.' Or, 'Hey, in five years, this guy is ready. I know he's not our top guy. But when this guy has knee surgery, he can slide right in there,' and I go, 'That'll be my chance,' so just always be ready for that."

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, together dubbed 'Dirty Dawgs,' officially disbanded in July 2022 after the former was sidelined due to injury, after which The Showoff returned to WWE Raw as a singles competitor.

