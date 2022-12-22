"Do what Mami says" - Bloodline member tweets an interesting four-word message to Rhea Ripley

Bloodline member Sami Zayn didn't hold himself back from referring to Rhea Ripley as "Mami".

The Eradicator is usually referred to in the same way by her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley recently tweeted regarding Zayn's 'SamiForSyria' campaign and also asked fans to purchase the 'My Dawg' shirt. Responding to the same, The Honorary Uce sent a four-worded message to the former RAW Women's Champion.

"DO WHAT MAMI SAYS," wrote Sami Zayn.

Check out the tweet from Sami Zayn below:

Ripley recently competed in a rare intergender match against Akira Tozawa on RAW. She secured a big win and continued with her incredible momentum in WWE.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Ripley has been a force to be reckoned with. She has also assisted her stablemates Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio during their marquee matches.

Vince Russo recently compared The Bloodline with the nWo

Roman Reigns and his faction have been one of WWE's hottest acts throughout 2022, especially with the addition of Sami Zayn. However, Vince Russo believes that WWE has been pushing the faction's storyline for too long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he claimed that the group is headed in the same direction as the nWo under Eric Bischoff. He said:

"Bro listen, I'm sorry man, everybody, you know, The Bloodline's over, and Roman's over, and Sami Zayn's over and all these are so over, bro I'm sorry man, to me they are now starting to beat this Bloodline stuff. This is what happened to nWo bro. This is where Eric gave us the opening because they went so long with nWo and it got so watered down to the point of it meaning nothing... I mean the more and more you go to the well bro, the less and less and less luster it has and that's where I feel sad bro."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

Zayn will be in action on the final SmackDown of 2022, as he is set to team up with Roman Reigns for a huge tag team match against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

Do you think Owens and Cena will be able to defeat The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

