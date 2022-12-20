"Who? What?" - WWE veteran perplexed as debuting star gets destroyed by The Bloodline on RAW (Exclusive)

The Bloodline wreaked havoc on this week's RAW as the faction attacked several superstars backstage, including Elias, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin. Among the victims was NXT's Andre Chase, who made his first RAW appearance, and Vince Russo was surprised to see WWE book an unknown face out of nowhere on TV.

For the main roster fans who don't know, Andre Chase is the leader of the Chase U faction on NXT, which also has Thea Hail and Duke Hudson as members.

Since taking over from Vince McMahon, Triple H hasn't shied away from introducing NXT stars on RAW and SmackDown, and he's continued to keep up with the practice, which was evident on the red brand's latest episode.

Vince Russo, however, wasn't amazed by the names that have shown up in recent weeks as he argued how casual wrestling fans aren't aware of many NXT talents. Russo was unsurprisingly not a big fan of The Bloodline's attack on Andre Chase, as he had the following to say on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, also earlier in the show, we missed this a little bit when they were getting heat on Elias in the back. Supposedly they were also getting heat on Andre Chase. And I'm like, Who? What? I know I didn't miss an episode because I know I sit here with Dr. Chris. Who the frick is Andre Chase, bro? Who is Andre Chase? Oh my god, bro. Like, really, with these people, man!" [22:30 – 23:15]

In case you missed it, Monday Night RAW also featured a released star's return, and Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to re-sign another former NXT star.

Vince Russo didn't enjoy The Bloodline's most recent RAW angle

Roman Reigns kicked off Monday Night RAW with a daunting message to Kevin Owens and the entire roster. The Tribal Chief's stablemates went on a rampage during the night as they laid out several members of the RAW locker room in multiple backstage segments.

The assault on Andre Chase interestingly happened during the tag team match between Judgment Day and Street Profits, as The Bloodline's narrative was a common thread throughout the show.

Russo, however, wasn't in favor of seeing The Bloodline disrupt the show on many occasions, as he labeled the whole creative experiment 'stupid' and 'ridiculous.'

What were your thoughts on the RAW angle involving Roman Reigns' stable? Let us know in the comments section below.

