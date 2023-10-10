"Does that make any sense to anybody?" - WWE veteran lists his problem with Dominik Mysterio on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a major flaw in Dominik Mysterio's booking on last night's RAW.

The NXT North American Champion has been on a rapid ascend ever since aligning with the Judgment Day. While he was not in action on the red brand, Dominik accompanied JD McDonagh for his match against Drew McIntyre, even though JD is not even a member of the heel faction. However, that did not prove to be enough, as the Scottish Warrior was able to pull off a victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW program, Vince Russo recalled how people were not allowed to stay ringside during a match between the Nation of Domination and DX.

"Chris, I’m gonna go back again today. There was a six-man elimination match on an Attitude Era show. It was the Nation of Domination vs. DX. So it was like Triple H, Road Dogg and Billy [Gunn] against D’Lo [Brown], Mark Henry and I think the Godfather. So all the members of DX are out there, X-Pac is out there, Chyna is out there and all the members of the Nation are out there but before the match starts, what happens? Here comes Slaughter, and if you were not one of the six, he sent you to the back."

The former WWE personality then highlighted that Dominik Mysterio accompanying McDonagh to the ring made no sense.

"Why in the god’s name is Dominik allowed to stand there? Does that make any sense to anybody? Like if Drew turned to the referee and just said, 'Why is he allowed to be here, send him to the back.' This is what I am talking about bro. That makes absolutely zero sense for that dude to be allowed there."

WWE legend Mickie James had high praise for Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has firmly established himself as one of the best heels in WWE currently. The 26-year-old often receives the loudest boos in every arena and has been doing some of the best work of his life.

Dirty Dom's turnaround has also impressed Mickie James, who had high praise reserved for the NXT North American Champion:

"The natural ability, the little things you can see him doing that he looks like he's a 10-20 year veteran out there [on WWE TV]. A lot of his euphemisms & body language. We're going to look back, as we do in wrestling & 10 years from now you're going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats," she said.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio has been appearing on all three brands over the last few weeks. He recently won back the NXT North American title after losing it to Trick Williams.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!