"I'm richer"- Dolph Ziggler comments on becoming WWE NXT Champion

Dolph Ziggler recently captured the WWE NXT title after he won a triple threat match involving Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa at Roadblock.

The Showoff became a World Champion in 2013 after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio on the RAW after WrestleMania 29. Ziggler received a tremendous ovation from the audience.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, the 41-year-old talked about the difference between the two title reigns. Ziggler joked that he has become richer in the last nine years before stating that he'll never forget either of the victories:

"The absolute, most important part of this business: I'm richer,"- said Dolph. "The difference in those two is that moment [World Championship victory] I'll never forget the rest of my life. I won't forget this one either because I didn't plan on it. All I wanted to do was set an example, show everyone what I can do when I want to, and I caught him [Bron] by surprise." [43:55 to 44:25]

Dolph Ziggler also mentioned that he felt a little stale on the main roster and wanted to shake things up a little:

"I felt a little stale. I don't ever get out of practice, I'm never out of shape. I will never ever be tired even if I did a two-hour Ironman match for WWE. I will always be there to deliver 100%. I felt stale, as in you'd see me for two or three minutes on RAW. They go, 'Oh Dolph's pretty good, Oh he got beat.' I said to Roode, 'We're too good to just be sitting here,'" Dolph added.[44:29 to 44:52]

Dolph Ziggler had no idea that he was going to win the WWE NXT title

Dolph Ziggler stated that he did not expect to win the NXT title. The Showoff mentioned on The Bump that his initial plan was to scout talent for the main roster.

The Showoff will defend his coveted title against Bron Breakker in a singles match at NXT: Stand and Deliver. The second-generation star was in action against Robert Roode on NXT 2.0 this week, after which he was attacked by Dolph Ziggler from behind.

