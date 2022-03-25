Dolph Ziggler wants to receive a legendary WWE finishing move

Current WWE Superstar and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler spoke of his desire to be on the end of a Steiner Screwdriver when he faces Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew Scott Steiner, members of the iconic tag team The Steiner Brothers.

Due to Bron's relationship with the Steiner Brothers, Ziggler recently said on the podcast After The Bell that he'd love to take a Steiner Screwdriver from the young star during their upcoming matchup:

"Even when I do say, 'I'm here for the check, whatever,' I try to put it out of my mind, turn off wrestling, don't care, I'm gonna relax and read in my backyard. Five pages into reading I'm like, 'I wonder if Breakker can do that Screwdriver that Scott Steiner does.' I wonder if there's a reason that we can...' all of a sudden, it's two hours of me plotting pieces of how the story could work to get us to that, to take it away, to give it to that. Even when I go, 'F**k you guys, I'm turning myself off, see you on Monday, don't care.' I can't not try to make some story happen in my head. I can't stop thinking that way. That's probably why it all ends up being, even if it's 90 seconds, some type of story." (H/T - Fightful)

Due to the many dangers piledrivers possess, WWE has steered clear of the move in recent years. But with Ziggler's in-ring experience and Bron Breakker's lineage, fans might get to see the iconic move at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Dolph Ziggler attacked Bron Breakker on NXT this past Tuesday

As excitement builds for their encounter at NXT Stand & Deliver, Dolph Ziggler attempted to get one up on his opponent Bron Breakker this week on NXT.

Breakker faced Robert Roode, Ziggler's tag team partner, on NXT 2.0 this week. After Bron won, Dolph superkicked his title challenger on the stage to close the show.

After weeks of physical altercations between the two, Dolph Ziggler will defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Edited by Abhinav Singh