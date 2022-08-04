Dolph Ziggler discloses secrets of the WWE locker room

Dolph Ziggler is a veteran of WWE and knows quite a few things regarding what transpires in the locker room area.

The Showoff has been a part of the company for nearly 18 years and has always delivered well throughout his tenure. Fans have always considered Ziggler to be one of the most underrated stars on the roster despite his two world title wins and capturing the Intercontinental Championship six times.

As he nears a career that spans almost two decades, we're sure that the 41-year-old has a lot of memorable stories and tidbits from his time working in WWE. Ziggler decided to share some of the secret habits of superstars in the locker room area that he knows in a sit-down Q&A for TikTok.

The video saw him shedding light on Riddle as the messiest superstar in the locker room and revealing The Miz as the loudest star backstage. Ziggler also mentioned Roman Reigns as one of the neatest individuals, for effortlessly making his fairly simple gear look slick.

The former Heavyweight Champion named Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the smartest superstar in the locker room due to the mind games he plays.

Dolph Ziggler broke character to shower praise on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

It seems as if everyone has been impressed by Roman Reigns lately because of his mega star power and ability to back it up. The Tribal Chief has been on the run of his lifetime, reaching 700 days as the WWE Universal Champion after winning his huge clash against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Bump and spoke about Reigns being in the prime of his career as the Head of the Table. The Showoff didn't hold back on the praise he had for the Tribal Chief and took the time to properly acknowledge him.

"I appreciate whether he did it on purpose or not. It's almost a head game with the main event," Ziggler said. "Because you can see Reigns is not flustered in any way, shape, or form. He's become this amazing entity that I'm just drawn to. I'm very impressed with him." [Timestamp: 29:57 - 30:12]

It is evident that Reigns is at the top of his game right now, defeating everyone that challenged him. As he nears touching a historic milestone of two years as the top champion, there's yet to be anyone who can defeat him and take his top prize.

What do you think about Dolph Ziggler's comments? Do you think he should be the one to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off below.

