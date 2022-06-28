Dolph Ziggler posts throwback picture with John Cena

Dolph Ziggler has posted a throwback picture with John Cena to celebrate the latter's return to WWE.

The 16-time World Champion is set to appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be 20 years to the day since Cena debuted on the main roster. Tonight will also be his first appearance for the company in over 10 months. He was last seen in the ring in the main event of Summerslam 2021.

Ziggler posted a picture of himself celebrating with Cena on at WWE's Beast In The East event. The show, which was a network exclusive, was a live event the company held in Tokyo, Japan in 2015.

The show was main-evented by a tag team match which pitted Dolph Ziggler and John Cena (as the United States Champion) against Kane and King Barrett, with the face team coming out on top. The featured photo was taken after the match.

Along with the picture, The Showoff wrote "#CenaMonth". The Big Dub has been promoting the entire month of June as a celebration of The Leader of Cenation's 20th anniversary in the company.

Cena made his debut on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown. He challenged Kurt Angle that night, growled the iconic "Ruthless Aggression" phrase, and wrestled the Olympic gold medalist in a competitive match.

Is WWE teasing a 17th world title for John Cena?

John Cena is a 16-time world champion in WWE. He is currently tied with Ric Flair for most world title reigns in wrestling (although some argue that Flair won many more world championships, some going as high as 22).

While Ric had been retired for over a decade - only to lace up his boots for one last match at the age of 73 - John is still in decent enough health for a possible run with a world title.

WWE recently posed the question on Twitter of whether John Cena will win a 17th world championship. And although Cena himself has shown no interest in another title, him going on a legacy run like The Rock in 2013 is not too far-fetched. The only obstacle that stands in his path is the indominable Roman Reigns.

Even if John doesn't win any more championships in WWE, it's certain that fans will always be excited for his now sporadic returns to the company.

