Dolph Ziggler praises two Injured WWE Superstars

It's been a while since Dolph Ziggler held a major gold on the main roster after winning the NXT Championship at the beginning of 2022. Recently, The Showoff praised former partners Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode.

Earlier this year, Robert Roode was injured after having a brief run on the former black-and-gold brand, where he assisted Dolph Ziggler on numerous occasions.

Last month, Drew McIntyre got sidelined after Survivor Series WarGames due to a minor injury. Speaking on Andy Hall's Acess, The Showoff praised the Scottish Warrior and the Glorious One:

"I got paired up with Drew McIntyre and went, 'Oh God, I’m paired up with this jacked dude, I’m going to be eating all these kicks, and I’m not getting anywhere.' It turned out to be one of the coolest things ever and it helped him, helped me. We got to do some really fun stuff, some great work."

Dolph Ziggler also revealed that Tommy Dreamer called Robert Roode his version from IMPACT Wrestling:

"I was told by Tommy Dreamer, 'He’s basically you from this other company to where you can put the show on his back, he can steal the show, he can fight for the World Title, he can open the show, he can do everything there is, he can talk, and he’s a real pro.'" [H/T - Fightful]

Gary Cassidy @TheGaryCassidy WWE have revealed this poster for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. WWE have revealed this poster for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. 🔥 https://t.co/Vo8y76p5Lu

It will be interesting to see when the two injured superstars return to weekly television.

Dolph Ziggler talks about working with Robert Roode as a tag team

In 2019, Robert Roode and Dolph Zigger became a tag team on the red brand. The duo has successfully won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on different occasions.

Currently, Roode is injured, and Dolph Ziggler is on the red brand gunning for the United States Championship. Speaking in the same interview, The Showoff spoke about working as a tag team with Roode:

"It ended up being one of the coolest things ever, and we’re buddies for it now because we both want what’s best for the show and we can make it happen no matter who the opponents are. It’s nice to have that break and have that difference where you can make stuff happen even if you didn’t plan on it being what you wanted to do." [H/T - Fightful]

Danny Bentley @dannybentley60 September 15 2019 Dolph Ziggler Robert Roode WWE raw tag team champs September 15 2019 Dolph Ziggler Robert Roode WWE raw tag team champs https://t.co/zsE11HIUaF

It will be interesting to see if Ziggler and Roode get a tag team run on the developmental brand.

What are your thoughts on The Dirty Dawgs? Sound off in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes