Dolph Ziggler retains NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver

The main event of WWE NXT 2.0's Stand & Deliver saw Dolph Ziggler defend his NXT Championship against former champion Bron Breakker.

This also marked Ziggler's first main event appearance in a WWE Premium Live Event in a long time, and The Showoff came prepared with gear that called back to his days as World Heavyweight Champion.

Many thought Breakker would reclaim the title and put his feud with Ziggler to rest. Fans in Dallas and those watching at home were subsequently shocked to see Ziggler overcome the powerhouse and retain the championship, albeit with a little help from his buddy and tag partner Robert Roode.

After kicking out of the Military Press Powerslam and a Spear, the champion thumbed Breakker in the eye while the referee was distracted. He then hit his trusted Superkick and covered the former champion to pick up the pinfall victory.

NXT Stand & Deliver had several high-profile matches

The 2022 iteration of Stand & Deliver presented fans with several big matches ahead of WrestleMania 38, which is being booked as 'The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania History'.

The night started with the reunited team of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles from Toxic Attraction, becoming two-time champions in the process.

Although Toxic Attraction lost, their leader Mandy Rose persevered in a Fatal-Four Way match for the NXT Women's Championship by pinning Io Shirai to retain her title.

The North American and tag team titles changed hands as Cameron Grimes and MSK became the new champions respectively.

Other matches included Gunther from Imperium defeating LA Knight in singles competition while Tommaso Ciampa lost to Tony D'Angelo in what was seemingly his last appearance for the brand. Ciampa shared a heartfelt moment with Triple H as he made his way to the back.

